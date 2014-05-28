Atlanta Dumpster Rental Company Morosgo Waste Disposal Announces Expansion of Its Dumpster Rental Services

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Today, Morosgo Waste Disposal, an Atlanta based dumpster rental company, announced plans for three new service areas. The new areas that will be covered are Marietta, Georgia, Alpharetta, Georgia and Stone Mountain, Georgia.



The company has chosen these areas based on research that has showed that Marietta, Alpharetta and Stone Mountain are poised for growth within the upcoming years. These areas have shown a marked increase in building permits and new construction projects, which is primarily why the company has made the decision to expand into these areas. Morosgo Waste Disposal already provides dumpster rental services to most of the Atlanta area and these new plans are a key part of the firm’s new expansion efforts.



The firm prides itself on providing quality dumpster rental services at an affordable price as well as same day drop off and pick up services. Multiple dumpster sizes are available and they offer discounts for large construction projects.



There are many reasons why people might choose to use a dumpster rental service. Dumpster rental offers an affordable means of waste disposal for commercial businesses and domestic households alike. From construction sites that need to hire dumpster services regularly, to individuals that might be clearing out before relocating. Morosgo Waste assists in a wide range of scenarios. Small businesses can also benefit as reducing waste will make safer, more environment friendly workplaces.



Morosgo Waste Disposal has served numerous businesses and residents in Atlanta. Customer care, speed of delivery and expert service has been their main focus. They have established a reputation for providing a reliable, professional service to customers throughout Atlanta and they look forward to serving many more customers with the announcement of the three new service areas.



To find out more, visit Morosgo Waste Disposal online at: http://dumpsterrentalatlanta.us



About Morosgo Waste Disposal Services

Morosgo Waste Disposal is a professional roll off container and commercial dumpster rental provider. Morosgo offers many different dumpster sizes to fit any clean-up effort and provides dumpster rental services for the local Atlanta metro area and surrounding suburbs.



Contact:

Morosgo Waste Disposal Services

Mark Anderson

780 Morosgo Drive Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30324

Tel: (678) 916-8955

Email: manderson@dumpsterrentalatlanta.us