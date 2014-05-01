Atlanta ENT Doctor Heads Up New Division for Balloon Sinuplasty to Treat Chronic Sinusitis

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Top Atlanta ENT doctor, Pradep K Sinha is leading a new division for the Atlanta Institute for ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat). The practice is proud to announce that Dr. Pradeep K. Sinha will be spearheading a new division called the Sinus Institute of Atlanta which specializes in Balloon Sinuplasty to treat chronic sinusitis.



Balloon Sinuplasty received FDA clearance in 2005. Over 150,000 patients have had this revolutionary procedure.. Balloon Sinuplasty is a breakthrough, minimally invasive procedure that ENT doctors use to treat chronic sinusitis. A tiny balloon is placed into the nose to reach the blocked sinuses and then inflated to restructure the sinus opening. The procedure is safe, effective and has a quick recovery.



According to the website, http://www.sinusinstituteatlanta.com, the Sinus Institute of Atlanta is comprised of highly rated, board-certified ENT specialists who provide top-notch service and medical care. “We are proud to be one of the first medical centers in Atlanta to offer the most advanced non-surgical medical technique to alleviate chronic sinusitis,” said the institute’s spokesperson.



Balloon Sinuplasty is an innovative non-surgical in-office procedure that is covered by most major insurance companies. It is a safe, quick and effective medical treatment offered at the Sinus Institute of Atlanta, and it is available to patients of all ages, including children who have chronic sinusitis, said the institute’s spokesperson.



The ENT specialists at the Sinus Institute of Atlanta are the most experienced specialists in performing Balloon Sinuplasty in the southeast U.S. For patients who need ENT specialists the Atlanta medical practice also treats problems with voice and swallowing, sleep apnea and snoring, TMJ, balance, tumors, and thyroid disease.



“We also treat pediatric ENT issues such as hearing and balance problems, ear infection, tonsillectomy procedures, allergies, obesity, and more,” said the institute’s spokesperson.



The commitment of the institute’s ENT specialists has earned the Sinus Institute of Atlanta the reputation of being one of Atlanta’s top-rated sinus treatment centers.



“We pride ourselves in taking exceptional care of each patient,” said the institute’s spokesperson. “In addition, we go to great lengths ensuring that the entire staff is held to the highest standards of excellence in patient care.”



About Sinus Institute of Atlanta

Dr. Pradeep K. Sinha, of the Sinus Institute of Atlanta, Georgia, is board certified in otolaryngology, as well as facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Sinha treats all aspects of ear, nose, and throat problems with a subspecialist in using Balloon Sinuplasty to treat chronic sinusitis non-surgically. Dr. Sinha was one of the first ENT specialists trained in Balloon Sinuplasty and has performed more Balloon Sinuplasty treatments than any other ENT in the southeast. For more information, please visit http://www.sinusinstituteatlanta.com



Sinus Institute of Atlanta

5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE

Suite 1280

Atlanta, GA 30342