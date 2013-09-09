Atlanta Franchise Expo to Take Place on September 7 and 8 at the Cobb Galleria Centre

Atlanta, Ga -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Purchasing a franchise is a great way for people to enter the world of business ownership. On September 7 and 8, 2013, the Atlanta Franchise and Business Opportunities Expo will help to educate and inspire those to wish to learn more about franchises and how they can be a part of the exciting industry. The Atlanta Franchise show has developed a well-deserved reputation over time as one of the best-attended and highest-quality regional franchise events in the country.



The two-day event will feature a wide range of the quickest-growing franchises and other business opportunities in the United States and Canadian markets. During the Expo, attendees will have the opportunity to attend free educational seminars and speak with industry professionals who can answer any and all questions about the franchise industry.



“This event is perfect for exploring the option of self-employment,” an article in the Visitor Information section of the Atlanta Franchise Expo’s website noted, adding that buying a franchise means people are in business for themselves, but not all by themselves.



“Owning a Franchise means you own a proven business concept, and have the support you need to be successful. Franchising covers many industries that are considered 'Recession-Proof' - these opportunities are great investments in any economy.”



Anybody who wishes to learn more about the upcoming Atlanta Franchise and Business Opportunities Expo is welcome to visit the event website at any time; there, they can see which businesses will be exhibiting at the show, as well as view the event schedule and information on ticket prices. Those who cannot make it to the Atlanta event may wish to attend the upcoming Ft. Lauderdale, FL franchise show on October 5 and 6, 2013.



The Atlanta Franchise and Business Opportunities Expo will take place at the Cobb Galleria Centre, located at 2 Galleria Parkway in Atlanta, Georgia. Event hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 7 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 8. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $8, and military personnel can get in for free when they present ID at the ticket booth.



About the Atlanta Franchise and Business Opportunities Expo

The Atlanta Franchise and Business Opportunities Expo provides an opportunity for people to meet face to face with representatives from top franchise concepts who want to expand or develop in their area. Attendees will be able to compare a variety of opportunities, and learn about many different industries at every investment level - all under one roof. People will have the chance to ask the questions that directly affect them and go home with all the information they need to take their next step. For more information, please visit http://www.franchiseshowinfo.com/atlanta/