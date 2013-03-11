Atlanta Greek Fraternity Sorority Clothing Store Assists with October Shoe Drive

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Atlanta custom embroidery clothing store, Zeus’ Closet, and its online sister website most widely known for elaborate fraternity and sorority apparel, S4G.com, have announced a partnership with local non-profit, Without Sole, to collect shoes for the needy.



About a year ago, Without Sole was started by 23 year-old Oluwatoyin Salami, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and 24 year-old Evan Eskridge, a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. Without Sole is a 30-day cause marketing campaign targeting influencers between the ages of 18-30 to collect thousands of shoes to benefit International Charity Soles4Souls®. Shoes collected will benefit thousands of people across the globe to help them attend school and provide footwear to those in need.



In year one, Without Sole successfully collected over 5,500 shoes. This campaign will challenge the city of Atlanta to collect 12K shoes between October 1-30 in various sites around the city. The latest addition to the list of sites is the Greek clothing store, Zeus’ Closet. Located at 1339 Marietta Blvd, in Atlanta. Shoes may be dropped off during the store’s hours of 11am until 7pm Tuesday through Saturday.



Tisean Simmons, customer service manager at stuff4GREEKS.com and Zeus’ Closet says that he was, “Inspired. When Oluwatoyin came to me with this idea, I instantly wanted to get involved and join the movement. The two of them stayed in contact and came up with a great idea to get the local Greek Fraternity and Sorority chapters involved.



Each Atlanta area Fraternity and Sorority chapter willing to participate will collect as many shoes as possible for the remainder of October. Zeus’ Closet has agreed to provide a shiny piece of custom hardware to the winning chapter. The winning chapter will be announced at the SneakerBall – the Without Sole wrap-up event on November 2nd. The Sneaker Ball will be held at 1200 Foster Street, Atlanta Ga 30318. This is an event where attendees are encouraged to be expressive with their attire, but sneakers are required. For more about the Sneaker Ball, contact evan@initialevents.com.



S4G is an online Greek store that makes custom clothing, paddles, fraternity merchandise, and sorority gifts. In 2009, the parent company APGG opened a custom clothing store in midtown Atlanta called Zeus’ Closet. The website and retail store both specialize in custom embroidery, screen printing, and a wide selection of customizable Greek products.



