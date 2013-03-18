Atlanta Homes Quickly Selling in the Metro Area

Dunwoody, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- “Atlanta real estate is changing by leaps and bounds.” said Telmo Bermeo, partner of America’s Network Realty Group, Inc. “Thankfully, the nation’s home market is starting to stabilize. As a result, Atlanta homes for sale are gaining excellent momentum in the stable market.”



Due to the listing inventory being low in Atlanta, Bermeo is actively encouraging people to list their homes if indeed they had that option to sell already in mind. Now a seller’s market, America’s Network Realty Group needs more inventory. Located in nearby Dunwoody, the realty group has been an established force in the home marketplace since 1992.



“To put it bluntly, all of our listings at this point are either sold or under contract. The market is just red hot with potential. And we simply need more sellers engaged in this exciting time for Atlanta.” added Bermeo.



For more information visit ksrealty.com. To connect via Facebook visit www.facebook.com/HomesforsaleAtlanta . To contact Telmo Bermeo at America’s Network Realty Group, Inc. directly send an email to tbermeo@kstrealty.com or call 770-309-6417.



