Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- AlpsSpas now offers great deals on hot tubs and spas. The opportunity to purchase hot tubs and spas directly from the AlpsSpas factory will save shoppers time, money, and effort. Going through other options will only make the entire transaction more expensive for customers.



To a certain extent, hot tubs and spas are luxury items and customers deserve to have the opportunity to pay for them efficiently. AlpsSpas is interested in serving the customers properly and can give the opportunity to get a high-quality hot tub or spa quickly and easily. Atlanta customers will be able to benefit from this new deal immediately and even people in other areas will still have the opportunity.



Quality Hot Tubs and Spas

There will be no compromise on the quality of the hot tub by purchasing it directly. The people at AlpsSpas care about quality just as much as about giving customers a fair deal. Spas can be custom ordered. AlpsSpas products have steel frames that can withstand plenty of wear and tear with acrylic backing that is environmentally friendly and only enhances the durability.



The hot tub components carry lifetime warranties. Each and every product gets a half a day of water testing as a way of monitoring how well it functions. Customers can rest assured of getting excellent spas and hot tubs when purchasing them directly from AlpsSpas.



Full of Features

A new hot tub could have all sorts of different features. For example, some actually have massage features. The jets in hot tubs can be very strong. Relieve muscle tension through a combination of the hot tubs' hot water and the pressure of the hot tub jets. Hot tubs and spas can be excellent investments, given the benefits offered in terms of stress relief and relaxation.



About AlpsSpas

AlpsSpas has been constructing high quality spas for over 20 years. With each passing year engineers strive to produce a better product that meets the needs and wants of customers. The business has certainly grown since 1986. Currently there are two Atlanta based manufacturing facilities totaling in over 300,000 sq ft.



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