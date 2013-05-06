Atlanta Moving Company Best Deal Movers Takes Pride in Handling Customers' Belongings Like Their Own

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- When they’re looking for a moving company Atlanta residents have loads to choose from. But, there’s definitely a wide range in the quality of service companies provide. Whether moving to a new home or a new office, the process is stressful. It all boils down to this. People want to hire a moving company that is professional, shows up when they’re supposed to, and treats their belongings as if they were their own. Best Deal Movers, LLC does that.



Best Deal Movers is a family-operated, full-service Atlanta moving company that can help with moves across the city or clear across the state. For years, they’ve set the standard for the best in residential and commercial moving companies Atlanta with their prompt, courteous and value-priced services. They strive to make the process as seamless as possible for clients and will facilitate everything including packing, unpacking and, of course, transport.



Best Deal Movers in Atlanta can pack up an entire household or office, or even just a room or two. Their uniformed, full time employees are experts and will provide all the necessary materials to wrap and secure all belongings. They will carefully pad, protect and place each piece to their customers’ specifications and they are also master handlers of fine antiques and valuables, offering full value protection for precious items.



People who’ve chosen Best Deal over other Atlanta or Alpharetta movers in the past are the best testament to how hard they work and the excellent job they do. The company gets the highest five star rating and was named a “Best of 2012” for Atlanta moving companies on the website, Kudzu. “The whole process of moving is stressful enough. These guys and company alleviated some of this by being on time, efficient, and a good value. We will definitely be using them again for Part Two of our move in the coming months,” said one customer. “They made the move far easier than I anticipated. Their attitudes were great the entire time and were very accommodating to special requests with how to handle my items,” said another.



About Best Deal Movers, LLC

Best Deal Movers is a family-operated, licensed and insured company offering comprehensive residential and commercial moving services in Atlanta. They pride themselves on making the entire process easy for customers by handling packing, transport and unpacking. For more information or to schedule a free in home or office estimate visit: http://bestdealmoversllc.com/