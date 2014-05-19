Atlanta Peach Movers Donates Moving Services to Local Charities

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Atlanta Peach Movers may have a high profile client list – they are the official moving services for the Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves, the PGA Tournament, Women’s Council of Realtors and other well-known local organizations – but their favorite way to celebrate overs 25 years of success as one of the top moving companies in Atlanta is partnering with local nonprofit organizations.



Constantly searching for new ways to share their time and service to the greater Atlanta community. “Atlanta Peach Movers is proud to be involved with a number of worthy nonprofit organizations across Metro Atlanta. We have donated moving services to the Atlanta Zoo, Habitat For Humanity, and Toys For Tots,” the Atlanta movers company states on its website. They have also done volunteer work for The Nicholas House, Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless, The Brian Jordan Foundation, and Children’s Health Care.



The owner, Orlando Lynch has built his business on innovative thinking and commitment to quality. Every mover must complete an intensive training program at the in-house Atlanta Peach University, one of the few facilities of its kind in the country. Atlanta Peach University is a two-story replica home set up with mock rooms. During the training, employees learn correct packing and loading methods, and practice moving real pieces of furniture from the replica home. Employees also complete on-going training throughout the year. Each of their 110 plus employees is a full-time mover. They do not employ part-time or temporary workers.



ATL Peach Movers may be one of the most well-known Atlanta office movers, but they are getting some national attention for their business practices as well. Lynch was recently featured in a Fortune 500 magazine article where he stressed the importance of minority suppliers and their role in helping corporate America grow. This growth philosophy and community involvement has helped cement the company’s reputation in the Atlanta area. “We constantly try to improve ourselves as a company every day, whether it is how we work with customers or how we give back to the community,” the ATL Peach Movers website states.



About Atlanta Peach Movers

Atlanta Peach Movers is a premier full-service moving company in Atlanta. They offer both residential and commercial moving services for local, long-distance, and international moves, as well as packing and storage services. Established over 25 years ago, Atlanta Peach Movers is the official moving company for local businesses, sports teams and organizations who value the time and quality provided by this longstanding company. For more information, visit http://www.atlpeachmovers.com/