Atlanta Personal Injury Law Firm Van Sant Law, LLC Aligns with SEO Experts of Libelty SEO

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Van Sant Law, LLC has just announced that they are aligning with the SEO experts of Libelty SEO, LLC to dominate the search engine rankings. Van Sant Law, LLC is comprised of a group of personal injury attorneys based in Georgia while Libelty SEO are Search Engine Optimization expert consultants that partner with businesses looking to capture web traffic and conversions through organic search rankings.



While the mission of Van Sant Law, LLC is to help Atlanta residents with their personal injury cases, that mission begins with education. The firm has worked hard to create a comprehensive online web portal that is intended to educate both clients and the greater Atlanta and Alpharetta, Georgia community about their rights. In order to bring that information to the widest audience possible, the firm has aligned with Libelty SEO to dominate the search engine rankings.



With four offices strategically located throughout Georgia, the Van Sant Law, LLC legal team includes former defense attorneys for large insurers, which allows them to stay one step ahead when seeking the maximum compensation possible. “We are dedicated to helping clients through their difficult time by aggressively investigating and pursuing a settlement that allows them to move on with their lives,” said firm founder and car accident lawyer David M. Van Sant. “We are excited to be working with Libelty SEO to further our mission of reaching every Atlanta citizen.”



The firm has extensive experience handling virtually every type of transport mode accident as well as product liability, medical malpractice, and premises liability cases among many others. Their full-bodied understanding of personal injury law enables them to take on virtually every type of claim.



Founded by Internet pioneer and SEO expert Tom Libelt in 2010, Libelty SEO is comprised of skilled experts in SEO, pay-per-click management (PPC), local search, and Google Places. The company has a unique understanding of how online marketing can broaden a customer base as well as educate.



The company utilizes their experience and knowledge to tackle each project with a custom-made plan that addresses the needs of each website’s unique approach and audience. “Our goal is to help clients grow their businesses beyond just getting noticed in the search engines,” said Libelty SEO CEO Tom Libelt. “We are excited about the possibilities in working with Van Sant Law and bringing citizens greater legal rights understanding.” For more information about Van Sant Law, LLC, please visit http://www.atlantainjurylawfirm.com



About Van Sant Law, LLC

Van Sant Law, LLC is comprised of a group of personal injury attorneys based in Georgia. The firm represents individuals in personal injury cases throughout metro Atlanta as well as Alpharetta. In addition to a broad spectrum of personal injury cases, the firm prides itself on teaching its clients and the communities it serves about personal injury law so that they can make sound decisions.



About Libelty SEO:



Libelty SEO’s approach is to focus on and maintain current knowledge regarding the three major U.S. search engines, their algorithms and how they are impacting search results pages. The firm specializes in SEO, pay-per-click management (PPC), local search and Google places. Libelty SEO has offices in New York and Atlanta, Georgia as well as significant operations in the Philippines.