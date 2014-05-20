Atlanta Plastic Surgeon to Offer the Newly FDA Approved Juvéderm VOLUMA XC

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Dr. Pradeep Sinha, a board certified plastic surgeon in Atlanta, is now offering the newly FDA approved Juvéderm Voluma™ XC. Juvéderm Voluma is the newest HA (hyaluronic acid) soft tissue filler to join the family of FDA approved Juvéderm products in the USA. Juvéderm Voluma has been available in Europe since 2005 and is used in over 60 countries worldwide.



Juvéderm Voluma is the first and only dermal filler approved to temporarily correct age-related volume loss in the cheeks and mid-face. It was developed to create natural-looking results which last up to two years with optimal correction. “Juvéderm Voluma not only provides a more youthful appearance but it also produces a pleasing lifting effect as well.” says Dr. Sinha.



Juvéderm VolumaTM XC is a smoother, sugar molecule gel substance made of hyaluronic acid (HA), a naturally occurring hydrating substance found in your skin. As you age, the naturally occurring HA begins to decrease which causes the skin to lose structure and volume in the face. Treatment with Voluma combats these effects by creating a natural lift against gravity and thus restoring volume and plumpness to the face. Voluma was specifically created to restore facial volume in the cheekbones and cheeks area providing a natural contouring of the face along with smoothing out the appearance of wrinkles. Voluma was designed and developed to be more fluid than other hyaluronic acid facial fillers making it easier to inject while resulting in a smooth, natural look and feel. Results from a Voluma treatment have been seen to last up to two years with optimal treatment.



About Pradeep K. Sinha, MD PHD FACS

Located in Atlanta, Georgia Dr. Sinha has focused his practice to aesthetic rejuvenation of the face and neck to provide the latest and most complete set of surgical, laser & office procedures for his patients. He has published clinical and basic science articles in national and international medical journals, and has been an invited speaker at major medical conferences. His practice has been the first to introduce many of the latest techniques in cosmetic and laser surgery to the Atlanta community.



To learn more about Dr. Pradeep Sinha or to schedule a consultation, call (404) 256-5428 or visit: http://www.facialaestheticsurgery.com/



Liliana Molina



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LOCATION: 980 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 110

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