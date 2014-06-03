Atlanta Portable Toilets Rental Offers New Options for Outdoor Sanitary Arrangements

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- One of the most common sights in Atlanta construction sites is the portable toilets. There are not much portable toilet options available with most of the portable toilet rental company. However, the Atlanta portable toilets rentals offer a variety of porta potties that is suitable for any type of events. They have been constantly innovating and improving their rental services and strive to exceed their customers’ expectations. The newly launched portable toilets offered by them are specially designed to add a more value to the construction sites.



This portable toilet has a brightly colored exterior which makes it noticeable even on the most active construction site. These bright colored exterior are an excellent choice for Atlanta roadway and highway construction site as they are reflective. This prepares the traffic to slow down and adds to the job site safety.



These portable toilets are an excellent choice not only for construction sites but also for use even in the suburbs all over Atlanta. They are extra large and offer extra spacious room too. These portable toilets are highly durable as they are made from high molecular weight twin sheet polythene. It has extra large tank and full size bowl and has the capacity for heavy usage. Portable toilets with large tank can handle heavy bathroom use.



When it comes to construction site toilets, hygiene is very important. Atlanta portable toilets rental takes sanitation seriously, and use only hospital grade disinfectants to clean the sanitary units. It ensures in killing the bacteria and germs and thus providing a hygienic sanitation. Owing to its smooth surface, they can be cleaned easily by simply wiping it. Its maintenance is handled by the uniformed professionals with a timely delivery.



The Atlanta rental company also offers stellar portable toilets for various types of events throughout the city. The newly launched portable toilet is considered to be an ideal choice for jobsite temporary toilet arrangement. To acquire additional information on Atlanta Portable Toilets kindly pay a visit to http://www.portabletoiletsatlantaga.com



About Atlanta Portable Toilets

Atlanta Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Atlanta. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Atlanta, GA

Email: info@portabletoiletsatlantaga.com

http://www.portabletoiletsatlantaga.com