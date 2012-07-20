Atlanta Property Management Company Offers Efficient, Money Saving Services

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- Managing a rental property can be an extremely taxing and stressful job, from choosing the appropriate rental fee and finding the right tenant to handling any rental issues that arise and dealing with potential evictions. Hiring a professional Atlanta property management company cannot only lessen the level of pressure placed on a property owner; it can actually save them money in the long run.



A recent survey of 300 nationwide property managers conducted by All Property Management proved professional property managers pay for themselves based on vacancy reduction alone.



The survey found that while the national average rental vacancy rate hovers around 9 percent, the rate for professionally managed properties is about 4.5 percent. This difference in vacancy rates between non-managed and managed properties equates to a higher return on investment, even with the cost of a monthly property management fee.



But in order to take advantage of all of the benefits offered by property managers, it is imperative to choose an experienced management company.



Featuring superior home property management Atlanta, property owners can turn to myHomeSpot, a real estate services firm with a client centric approach. The company provides a wide range of services to thousands of property owners in multiple states and manages more than 500 properties throughout Georgia.



Whether a homeowner is looking for Atlanta property management companies, a future tenant is looking for their next rental or a prospective homebuyer is looking for their next home for purchase, myHomeSpot can help.



For homeowners, the company provides consultations to assess their needs and goals and to evaluate a number of things. Consultations cover such things as rental and sales price evaluations, market information and insight, lease purchase/lease option evaluations, property improvement recommendations, lease vs. sell analyses, service offering comparisons, financial conclusions with sensitively analyses and more.



Future tenants or homeowners can utilize the company’s services to find the perfect rental or a list of current homes for sales.



With more than 34 years of combined real estate management, sales, investment and development experience, the company’s partners continually aim to provide property owners with the utmost in customer service and a high level of expertise in the real estate Atlanta market.



According to myHomeSpot, “Our services can be tailored to accommodate virtually any individual interested in selling, leasing or investing in residential properties. One of our core strengths is our ability to turn real estate problems into opportunities. In an ever-changing real estate market, developing relationships with knowledgeable professionals is crucial.”



For more information, visit http://Atlanta.myHomeSpot.com/



