Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Out Estate Investments (http://www.outestate.com), a leading international investment firm specializing in high yield real estate opportunities in the Southeast United States, today announced that despite continued concerns around investing in domestic real estate, it has achieved multiple corporate milestones, including a waiting list of tenants, creating attainable entry points for Main Street and International Investors, and flipping 100% of their houses within six months for investors.



“While most people continue to dodge investing in real estate; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc reports the private equity community has raised 8 billion to invest in single family homes, we made the decision to be forward looking and increase our efforts by working with bold clients who understand true wealth is created during the early stages of an economic recovery. Our clients have already seen tremendous returns. We’ve had record corporate revenues and developed a niche focus in understanding how to succeed in Southeastern cities,” said Terica Kindred, CEO and Founder of Out Estate Investments. Kindred, a serial-entrepreneur has constantly been a trend-setter as she once owned businesses on five different continents.



In spite of a generally trepid recovery, Out Estate Investments has realized many key achievements, including the following:



Currently has a waiting list of tenants for investment properties, far exceeding annual projections. In the midst of so many foreclosures the rental market has increased exponentially and Out Estate is offering former homeowners seeking to avoid cramming into a 2-bedroom apartment, the alternative of 3+ bedroom homes to rent allowing them to keep their lifestyle without the weight of a mortgage since financing is difficult to find in this current financial market. “What also makes our program different is that we prepare these renters for home ownership. Whether they are first time homeowners or previous homeowners looking to rebuild their credit and budget appropriately for home ownership the second time around,” adds Terica Kindred.



33% Increased investments in homes over the same time period as last year. With unprecedented margins for properties in the Southeastern United States, Out Estate Investments has found numerous investment properties at $30,000 and helped take them to after repair value over $90,000. “Our proprietary investment system creates multiple investment winners, creates multiple jobs, and helps stimulate ‘responsible’ home ownership in America with each individual property,” says Terica Kindred.Named global CEO branding leader Ascendant Group (http://www.ascendantgroupbranding.com) the branding and public relations agency of record. “Hiring Ascendant signifies a marked increase in our focus on getting our message out and helping more of the American middle class find investments that are both more secure and growth oriented than the stock market,” adds Terica Kindred.



Has successfully flipped 100% of houses under company management within 6 months. While Out Estate Investments is unable to offer guarantees, the company has a perfect track record year to date on flipping properties, dating back from 4th quarter 2011 – the 3rd quarter of 2012, despite calls by most real estate experts to buy and hold during this type of economic climate. As CEO Terica Kindred explains “we are getting some deals closed within 30 days of posting properties up on the MLS (Multiple Listing Service). We try to do a ‘Wow’ Factor on a lot of our flipped properties. We go above and beyond; so that a family looking through the property can visualize what the house will look like for them once they move into the property & invite guests to their house warming party.” Kindred adds “we are confident that as the economy continues to rebound and perceptions continue to improve we are well positioned to continue getting tremendous returns for our investors, we expect 2013 to be our best year.”



About Out Estate Investments

Out Estate Investments is a full service firm offering High Yield International Investment Opportunities, Real Estate, and Mortgages. In a global economy with more opportunities than ever before, our team will help identify and manage the opportunities that match your investment goals. Find out more at http://www.outestate.com



About Terica Kindred

Terica Kindred is a global millionaire! She has had businesses on five different continents, raised over 600 million in private capital from investors all across the world, and in her newest venture Out Estate Investments, profitably executed on 240 consecutive real estate flips. An author, speaker, business consultant and investment strategist; Kindred is the CEO of Out Estate Investments. A high-end investment firm specializing in hands free real estate and international investment opportunities. A true globe trotter, Kindred has developed businesses in five continents. With clients ranging from retired athletes to seasoned real estate investors, and CEO’s. Additionally, Kindred has helped dozen’s of entrepreneurs across the world develop or improve business systems and strategies that generate increased profits.