Atlanta Relationship Coaches Ken and Myra McKnight Commit to Marrying Five Couples

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Atlanta relationship coaches, dating and marriage educators Ken and Myra McKnight are known best for their radio segment on The Spike Davis Morning Show and their bi-monthly relationship column in Sheen Magazine. On May 19, 2013 they will be marrying 5 lucky couples, free of charge, in Atlanta, GA. The chosen couples will receive complimentary pre-marital counseling, certification, a couple’s assessment and group sessions on communication and conflict resolution with group coaching for women lead by Myra and group coaching for men spearheaded by Ken. One of these five couples will also win a free honeymoon weekend to Myrtle Beach, S.C.



Their May 19th event is another example of their commitment to Black Love, Commitment, Healthy Relationships and the sanctity of marriage. Through their A Better One is a Better Two organization, they offer couples faith-based counseling and programs centered around anger management and conflict resolution. Ken and Myra, who are happily married have been working with individuals and couples through coaching relationships for over 15 years, understand the issues that can arise when combining two lives. They are dedicated to making sure that their clients go into a healthy relationship as well as holy matrimony on the same page, understanding what it really means to be committed to the partnership of marriage.



Couples interested in entering to become one of the five couples chosen to be married should email info@abetteroneisabettertwo.com for contest rules and regulations. The deadline to enter the contest is March 17, 2013. Also visit ABetterOneIsABetterTwo.com for more information on Ken and Myra McKnight and their May 19th event. Ken and Myra McKnight are also available for interviews for relationship stories and on their relationship coaching organization, A Better One Is a Better Two.



Connect With Ken and Myra!

Website: ABetterOneIsABetterTwo.com

Facebook: Facebook.com/betterone.bettertwo

Facebook.com/marrymein2013

Twitter: @abetter1better2

Radio: Spike Davis Morning Show, Frequency 360 Radio

Wdjzradio.com on the Big-T Gospel Show



Media Contact

Holly Clay

H.J. Clay PR

504-875-1845

hjclaypr@gmail.com