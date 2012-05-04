Atlanta Search Guy Provides Small Businesses With SEO Support to Improve Their Businesses

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- Small businesses often flounder on the web, without any real objective or clear path for monetizing their presence on the Internet. They languish, in many cases, with a static website that sits untouched or unchanged for months and even years.



When small businesses need to develop a better, more robust, presence on the web, they need to develop a strategic search engine optimization (SEO) plan with a clear direction that feeds growth and drives traffic, as offered through a service such as Atlanta Search Guy.



The new company, http://www.atlantasearchguy.com operated by Matt Taylor, CEO, specializes in custom local search for businesses throughout Atlanta. “I prefer building relationships with local clients and servicing my home town in an effort to help local businesses get found online,” said Taylor of his efforts to focus his business on a specific regional area. “I create and execute customized SEO or Google maps and Google places with campaigns tailored to meet the exact needs of my clients.”



Those clients are small and mid-sized businesses. Given the rapid, ever-changing game that is SEO, it is more important than ever for small and mid-sized businesses to create engaging content and build natural, sustainable links on their sites to drive traffic and business, Taylor said.



“By building the credibility of your website naturally and ethically, you can ensure that your website will continue to rank high regardless of the latest search engine algorithm changes,” Taylor said. Which is where Atlanta seo expert Matt, brings his experience to his clients, by helping them best position themselves for long-term growth.



Atlanta Search Guy improves search engine placement to boost a business’ web visibility by making sure the people that are looking for their business are able to find them when they go to the web or get on their phones.



In addition, Taylor’s Atlanta seo firm provides targeted and regional keyword selection, market research, on- and off-page optimization, reports and analytics, and blog development, installation and set up.



For businesses that run blogs, Taylor recommends that they be optimized. “Search engines love blogs, and a custom, highly search engine optimized blog they really go crazy for.”



What this means for your business is that blogs are easily updated and can be customized, which allows you to change your website anytime at your convenience, depending upon your business needs.



SEO services can vary from client to client, but most results are seen in increased sales and higher-ranked pages in web search within 90 days. In addition, Atlanta Search Guy provides tips for businesses seeking to develop social media marketing campaigns, mobile marketing and custom website development.



According to Jimmy Cypher, renowned music instructor, Taylor’s SEO has dramatically increased his business.



“Atlanta Search Guy’s expertise in SEO simply cannot be denied,” said Cypher. “My business ranks number one on all the major search engines for my chosen keywords and in the 12-month period that I have worked with Taylor, my business sales have tripled.”



For more information about SEO or Atlanta Search Guy, visit http://atlantasearchguy.com.



About Atlanta Search Guy

For brick and mortar businesses looking to reach a larger, more locally-targeted audience, Atlanta Search guy is an Atlanta-based business that builds symbiotic small and medium business relationships, and is a trusted resource for affordable and practical online local ranking and search engine market.