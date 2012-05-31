Atlanta SEO Company LibeltySEO.com Helps Businesses Achieve High Search Engine Rankings

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- Whether a business is a large corporation or a small local business, competing in world of online marketing is no easy task. Many business owners are just getting by, handling the day-to-day tasks of keeping their businesses running.



Few businesses have the time to devote to effective Internet marketing, incorporating the necessary search engine optimization (SEO) to get their website to the top of the search engine results. Most businesses have come to realize that good search engine rankings increases traffic to a site and in turn the profitability of the business. The problem is that without the proper attention to SEO, most businesses will not succeed in achieving good search engine rankings.



One Atlanta SEO company has been garnering a lot of attention lately for helping businesses to reach the top of the search engine rankings, increasing profitable traffic to their websites.



Libelty SEO has a long list of satisfied business clients who are experiencing the benefits expert SEO services and Atlanta social media marketing can bring.



“Online marketing is vital for businesses wanting to broaden their customer base, boost e-commerce earnings and raise leads generation,” explained a spokesperson.



The spokesperson commented further “Through the use of technologically-advanced tactics combined with time-tested techniques, we can help websites realize long-term sustainable growth along with targeted internet search engine traffic.”



LibeltySeo.com offers a full range of internet marketing services. Their pay per click service is aimed at reducing customers spend while increasing the return on the investment of their advertising dollars. A fully fledged social media strategy can be devised and implemented by LibeltySeo.com including Facebook and Twitter marketing, leveraging the huge free traffic on these platforms. Their reputation management service is also growing in popularity as businesses and brands begin to realize the effect negative publicity can have on a brand.



The site is home to a plethora of quality editorial content that educates businesses in the art of internet marketing. Many of the articles are replete with informative info graphics such as the one detailing the components of on-site optimization. Businesses can also contact LibeltySeo.com through their live chat feature or complete a request for a free consultation.



About Libelty SEO

As the premier Atlanta SEO company, Libelty SEO specializes in search engine optimization, reputation management, Atlanta social media marketing, Google Places and other local SEO services. The company has a high client retention rate and provides individualized services and custom-made marketing plans to help each business achieve optimal success. For more information or for a free consultation, visit http://libeltyseo.com.