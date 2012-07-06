Atlanta TrueCraft Remodeling Uses Free Consults to Show How Renovations Protect Home Values

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- With many homeowners fearful of decreasing value due to the current economy, Atlanta construction company TrueCraft Remodeling is helping them see how to protect that value through renovation via their free consultations. TrueCraft Remodeling is a team of remodeling professionals in Atlanta, Georgia that is geared toward completing projects both large and small spanning fix ups to large scale commercial renovations.



Despite the slow recovery in the housing market, thousands of Atlanta area homeowners are constantly worried about the potential declining value of their homes. In order to alleviate those fears, TrueCraft Remodeling is now utilizing their free consultations to show homeowners how they can affordably protect their homes from devaluation via renovation during the sluggish economy. “By helping homeowners see the affordable possibilities for protecting their home values, we can help provide greater peace of mind while also spurring renovation ideas,” said TrueCraft Remodeling General Manager Jason Fritz.



The Atlanta renovation company works with clients to create Atlanta kitchen finishing and remodels that captures each client’s unique vision while blending with their home’s current style. Bathroom renovations have long been known to be one of the best ways to earn back home remodeling investment and bolster value. This could include anything from plumbing and fixture updates to complete bathroom renovation services.



Home additions such as expanding a kitchen or even adding an additional bedroom or bathroom with the help of TrueCraft Remodeling can easily increase a home’s value. The same can be said for the company’s Atlanta basement renovation that can add quality space to a home that costs a fraction of the additional square footage gained in the purchase of a larger home for a growing family.



Attic conversions for a home office, children’s playroom or extra bedroom can also be cost- effective ways to increase home values without exceeding the neighborhood’s average home value. The Atlanta construction contractor also provides a wealth of other ideas and services that can increase home value via their Atlanta Handyman services. Everything from interior jobs like painting, hardwood floor installation, carpentry, drywall or plaster repair to exterior projects like deck repair, power washing and window repair/replacement.



Their Commercial Renovations can help businesses hold and even increase their value with fresh designs that attract customers, redesign unused space for expansion or add better shelving and inventory systems for more efficient storage and retrieval as well as HVAC work and more. “Everything that we do is geared to help residential and commercial clients realize their dreams while they increase the value of their properties through affordable investment,” said Fritz. For more information, please visit http://www.atlantaremodelingnow.com/



About TrueCraft Remodeling

TrueCraft Remodeling specializes in quality home remodeling, renovation and handyman services as well as commercial renovation services to Atlanta homes and businesses. The Atlanta construction company has extensive experience in kitchen, bathroom, basement and attic remodels as well as home additions. Handling projects both large and small, the company provides quality craftsmanship that can fit most budgets.