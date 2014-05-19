Atlanta Vasectomy Office Announces Sponsorship of Dash4Dad 2014 Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The Dash4Dad 2014 Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk is set for June 14 – with the backing of a well-known Atlanta vasectomy provider and Atlanta urology clinic. The professionals at Georgia Urology are proud to sponsor the Dash4Dad 2014 Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk.



Whether an individual is interested in Atlanta vasectomy or vasectomy reversal Atlanta, the services of a urologist Alpharetta GA, or they seek information on the practice’s sponsorship of this event as part of America’s premier men’s health event series, the practice’s web site has more information.



Georgia Urology has more than two dozen office locations around the state. The practice web site allows patients to pay their bills online, gives information on kidney health and a hotline to connect with doctors and ask kidney-related questions. The web site also provides information on different conditions and kidney health.



The team works to treat a variety of conditions, from pediatric urology conditions, like disorders of sexual differentiation, hydronephrosis, testicular torsion and urinary tract infections. For adults, they also treat many of the same conditions and others, including testosterone deficiency, prostate cancer, overactive bladder, pelvic floor prolapse and prostate disease. The 41 experienced professionals at this well-known office want to raise awareness of prostate cancer and other urologic conditions. As such, the urologists at Georgia Urology have teamed up to walk and run in Sandy Springs, Georgia this June. They’d enjoy seeing members of their community and their clients there for support and to learn about the various conditions.



The Atlanta Dash4Dad 2014 Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk is just one of 30 races that are happening across the country this summer. Participants can choose from two options – a one mile event and a 5K run. The doctors at Georgia Urology invite patients and members of the public to “Join TEAM GU as we walk/run in Sandy Springs to help fund research, education and free screenings,” according to an article about the Atlanta urologist and his sponsorship of the race. Patients who are currently being treated for prostate cancer can participate in the event without paying a registration fee, thanks to Georgia Urology.



About Gaurology.com

Georgia Urology is comprised of 41 trained and board certified urologists, making it the largest practice of its kind in the southeastern United States. The practice web site offers information on each doctor’s qualifications and area of specialization. To learn more, visit http://www.gaurology.com/.