Atlanta Wedding Photographer Reveals Insider Tips on Choosing a Wedding Photographer That Won't Let You Down

There are few photography assignments that compare to being a wedding photographer responsible for capturing someone else's wedding day. It is not the best place for a school teacher with a new camera to start a career. All people deserve a start somewhere, but do you want their start to be your wedding?



Would you hire your wedding photographer off Craigslist? If the answer is no, make sure you meet your photographer in person before you pay your deposit. This was just one tip found at Atlanta Photographer, Karen Burns Photography's blog: http://weddingphotographeratlantaga.info.



Many well marketed wedding photography companies do just this. They book every wedding they can whether they have a photographer lined up or not. The images you see at the interview were taken by a photographer you will never meet. When your date comes around they will send anyone they can find with their own equipment to photograph your wedding. Brides must be careful they are not hiring John Adams based on the work of Ansel Adams. Karen's tips help you insure this doesn't happen.



You can trust the information because Karen is a commercial photographer who has participated in the wedding industry for over 15 years. Weddings have always been a part of the business because they love being there for the families they serve. The information she would give her best friend is there to help make your photography decision one you can trust. It gives the bride everything she needs to know to make the best choice for her wedding day regardless of the budget.



http://weddingphotographeratlantaga.info/atlanta_wedding_photography_tips-on-hiring-a-photographer/



Karen Burns has a Degree in Commercial Photography from Gwinnett Technical Institute and has operated her own photography business in Atlanta since 1995. Her career has always involved a mixture of wedding, corporate, portrait, and fine art photography.



