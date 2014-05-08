Atlanta Welcomed Spring with Its Tree Cutting Project in Henry Street in Whitby

Alpharetta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Last month, Atlanta’s Regional Municipality of Durham Works Department performed tree removal along the Henry Street, from North of Highway 401 to Dundas Street, in preparation for spring construction work.



The Region of Durham Works Department provides numerous essential municipal services to residents and businesses within Durham Region. These include the supply of treated drinking water, the collection and treatment of sewage, operation and maintenance of the Regional transportation network, and solid waste management.



Tree removal, on the other hand, was scheduled in early April, and estimated to be finished after two weeks. Right after the project, new trees were planted at the end of work, according to the Works Department.



In addition, tree removal in this case, is for safety reason and aesthetic purposes. They viewed cutting hazard trees down as one probable solution to easily finish the construction as soon as possible as it includes new storm sewers, curbs, gutters, water mains, sanitary sewers, traffic signals and a new sidewalk.



In line with the tree removal, Atlanta suggested a competent tree removal service. The project is expected to be performed by professionals as guide ropes and mechanical equipment may be required for removing large limbs before falling. Experts on tree removal are capable of bringing a comprehensive, objective viewpoint to the diagnosis, appraisal and evaluation.



It is however important to do and collect varied researches (internet is a good source to learn more about different tree removal services) on different contractors before hiring a group of tree removal experts. Remember, tree stump removal is a dangerous thing to do so it is very important to let the experts do the job. Experts in this job must have experience, of course. They must be properly trained and have been with so many tree removal projects. Doing so will get a better result.



Meanwhile, Bob Pattison, founding member of Hamden Alliance for Trees, suggested the workers of tree removal to understand their work and the project that needs to be done with a balanced approach. This is to avoid controversy as where Pattison disputed the tree removal proposal at Hamden forum.



Usually, people don’t want to remove trees because of the fact that trees maintain ecological balance. Moreover, they believe that cutting down trees means that Earth has a lesser number of tree species left and this decreases the biodiversity.



About 72 Tree, Seed and Land Co.

72 Tree, Seed, & Land Co. LLC is a highly experienced and certified Arboriculture Consulting and Tree Care Firm dedicated to the Preservation and Restoration of Ecosystems. They are storm damage experts capable of handling the largest and most dangerous trees 24 hours a day. Being insurance specialists, they help their clients with handling the claims. They are a highly professional organization with the knowledge, experience, and dedication to get even the largest job done right the first time. Their specialties include arboriculture consultation, tree care services, crane services, emergency services, management services, and construction and storm water services. Safety is their topmost priority. All 72 Tree, Seed, & Land Co. jobs are supervised by veteran arboriculture professionals who emphasize safety and quality to the last detail which greatly enhances the aesthetics and ecology of the project. They also provide large tree transplanting and or planting services with highly experienced transplanting experts. They have Certified ISA (International Society of Arboriculture) arborists on staff.