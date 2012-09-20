Atlanta Workers Compensation Attorney Darwin Johnson Offers Tips and Advice on Filing a Claim

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- The laws in the state of Georgia provide a fairly short timeframe within which an injured worker must file a claim in order to preserve his or her rights under the law.



As an Atlanta workers compensation attorney, Darwin Johnson hears his clients tell him far too often that they were hurt several months ago but didn't want to report it because they were afraid of losing their job, or that they got injured at work and told their supervisor or co-worker but nothing was done about it and shortly thereafter they were fired.



“Unfortunately, any time I hear this, and believe me, I hear it a lot, my equally unfortunate response is most often, I'm sorry but you've waited too late,” said the Atlanta workers comp attorney, adding that it is critical that injured workers understand that when they are hurt it is imperative that they promptly file a claim. In the event that the employer will not file one on their behalf, the Georgia workers comp attorney said the injured party should immediately contact an aggressive attorney such as himself who will promptly fight for their rights.



While Johnson said a lot of lawyers, particularly if they are not well versed in Georgia Workers' Compensation, will adopt a “wait and see” philosophy, waiting for medical records or the results of medical tests before they file a claim on their client’s behalf, he does not work that way.



“I will get working on your case that same day and I promise, if there is any issue at all a claim will be filed promptly on your behalf,” said the Georgia workers compensation attorney.



“There are a lot of attorneys out there, so pick the one who is going to fight for you! Call my law offices, and speak with me directly.”



About Darwin Johnson

After graduating from law school, Darwin Johnson went to work as a Senior Staff Attorney to the Honorable Michael P. Baird in Clayton County, Georgia. As an attorney working within the Georgia court system, he witnessed first-hand the lengths to which insurance companies would go to avoid paying injured workers and those injured due to negligence of others. In 2004, he joined forces with attorney Louis B. Lusk. Together they spent five years battling insurance companies on behalf of many people. He’s handled over 2,500 cases to date and has won or settled over $25 million in workers’ compensation and personal injury claims. Today, Johnson continues to specialize in the representation of injured workers in cases before the Georgia State Board of Workers’ compensation. He also represents individuals who have been injured due to the negligence or willful misconduct of others. He’s licensed in all State and Superior Courts throughout Georgia. For more information, please visit http://www.gaworkerscomplawyers.com