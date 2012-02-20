The seminar fulfills ALL NAMA requirements including (1) basic content and (2) supervision for the Specialist – I certification, and once attendees complete the seminar they can apply directly for NAMA certification (there is a $100 application fee).
Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2012 -- On March 8 & 9, 2012, Dr. Rich Pfeiffer, MDiv., PhD will facilitate the Anger Management Specialist – I Certification Seminar at the Wellesley Inn – Atlanta Airport.
What: Anger Management Specialist – I Certification Seminar
When: March 8 & 9, 2012 (9:00 AM – 4:00 PM each day)
Where: Wellesley Inn – Atlanta Airport
1377 Virginia Avenue
Atlanta, Georgia
Who: Dr. Rich Pfeiffer, MDiv., PhD
This seminar is approved by the National Anger Management Association (NAMA) and fulfills the basic content and supervision requirements for (NAMA) Anger Management Specialist - I Certification. The seminar covers topics including:
- The latest clinical research and treatments of anger problems
- Recent advances in clinical anger management skills, concepts & exercises
- Brain research and anger management
- Integral approach to anger management
- Cognitive behavioral approaches and distorted thinking
- Mindfulness practice and anger management
- Secrets of effective outcomes for adults, adolescents, children, parents & relationships<
The seminar is open to those with a background in:
- Mental health
- Substance abuse
- Domestic violence
- Education
- Corrections
- Law enforcement
- Pastoral counseling
- Human resources
- Those who need or have a desire to work with angry clients
- Students in the above fields
Tuition is $499 per person and those interested in attending can register online at www.GrowthCentral.com or http://namass.org.
Dr. Rich Pfeiffer, MDiv., PhD is a distinguished diplomat of NAMA, an Anger Management Specialist – V, and a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist.