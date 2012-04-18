Laser Tattoo Removal by Doctor InkOff Press Release

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2012 -- Doctor Inkoff (www.doctorinkoff.com) is proud to announce a new location conveniently located in the Brookwood Shopping Center located at 2140 Peachtree Rd , St. 315 (Upstairs from Atlanta Hot Yoga and inside the Mediquick Laser Center ) , 2 blocks north of Piedmont Hospital ( in back of Houston’s) .



This is exciting news for intown residents seeking treatment for tattoo removal in Atlanta. Up until now, people seeking treatment for tattoo removal have had to travel outside the Perimeter in order to get these procedures done. The Doctor InkOff Staff recognized that there was an underserved intown market and established this location in order to fill the need.



How Do Lasers Remove Tattoos?



Lasers work by producing short pulses of intense light that pass harmlessly through the top layers of the skin to be selectively absorbed by the tattoo pigment. This laser energy causes the tattoo pigment to fragment into smaller particles that are then removed by the body's immune system. Researchers have determined which wavelengths of light to use and how to deliver the laser's output to best remove tattoo ink. (If you're wondering if the laser might also remove normal skin pigment, don't worry. The laser selectively targets the pigment of the tattoo without damaging the surrounding skin.)



Doctor Inkoff (located inside the Mediquick Weight Loss & Laser Center)

2140 Peachtree Rd. St. 315

Atlanta, Ga 30309