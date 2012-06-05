Atlantic Armor Impact Windows and Doors Can Help Keep South Floridians Safe This Hurricane Season

Davie, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- June 1 marked the official beginning of hurricane season, and if the meteorological events of the past couple of weeks are any indication, this season may very well shape up to be a doozy. There have already been two named Atlantic storms, and that was before the 2012 hurricane season even began.



Across Florida, millions of residents are getting their houses ready in the event that a hurricane hits their area. One important way for homeowners to be prepared is to be sure they have protection like high-quality impact windows and doors and hurricane shutters in place.



A Davie, Florida, company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its outstanding selection of hurricane windows, impact resistant doors, and many other products that can assist local residents in staying safe this year, while also helping to improve the overall appearance of their homes.



Atlantic Armor recently moved to a new location with a showroom that allows customers to come in, ask questions of the friendly and knowledgeable staff, and see exactly what the attractive and durable products look like before they purchase them.



Even though hurricane season is now underway, thanks to the speedy and efficient hurricane shutter installation and other services offered by the state licensed and insured Atlantic Armor company, Broward, Dade and Palm Beach county residents still have time to prepare and get their homes as safe as they can.



“We specialize in high quality impact windows, doors and hurricane shutters delivered with strength, aesthetics, and customer service as priorities,” company president John Corbett noted, adding that Atlantic Armor’s installation teams are comprised of experienced and courteous craftsmen with excellent communication skills.



“South Florida businesses and homeowners trust Atlantic Armor for professionally installed PGT windows, sliding impact glass doors, impact resistant glass French doors, accordion shutters, hurricane panels, Amarr hurricane-rated garage doors and more.”



Atlantic Armor also offers free estimates; interested customers are welcome to call (954) 770-0726 or (888) 9-ARMOR-1, or e-mail the staff directly to set up an appointment. South Floridians may also enter in their window and door opening measurements directly on the “Estimate” section of the company’s user-friendly website in order to get a free estimate via e-mail. All e-mailed estimates for professional installation are subject to onsite inspection.



About Atlantic Armor

Atlantic Armor specializes in code-approved hurricane protection products for every budget. South Florida businesses and residents trust them for professional installation of hurricane shutters and panels, PGT windows, impact-resistant glass doors, hurricane-rated garage doors, and many other products that protect during severe weather. For more information, please visit http://atlanticarmor.com/.



7080 State Road 84, Suite 4

Davie, Florida 33328

(954) 770-0726

(888) 9-ARMOR-1