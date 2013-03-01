'Atlantic Canadians Not Utilizing Their Full Potential' Says PEI Author & NLP Practitioner.

Stratford, Prince Edward Island -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Based in the suburbs of Charlottetown, Keith MacLean has a front-row view of evolving Canadian society. However, his experience in Hypnotherapy and Neuro Linguistic Programming has produced a stark and bold conclusion – Atlantic Canadians are simply not utilizing their full potential.



To help improve the lives of his Atlantic neighbours, MacLean has built a solid reputation as a motivational speaker specializing in the elimination of procrastination. With the situation gradually worsening among the Atlantic Provinces, MacLean has put pen to paper in the hope his wisdom can reach as many as possible.



‘Procrastination Elimination’ does exactly what it says on the cover; helping thousands of Canadians reach their personal bests for extra-ordinary results.



Synopsis:



Unlike anything else you have read on productivity. This is NOT a time management manual, but an easy to follow guide to help you reach your potential. The closer you get to your potential, the closer you get to the WOW life you deserve.?In the opening chapters you’ll be introduced to the five main factors preventing most people from realizing their dreams: time-wasters, overload, fear, stress, and bad moods.



The middle chapters provide you with a toolbox of tips and tricks. These important tools will help you become more organized as you work toward achieving your goals. This generally starts with knowing where you want to go, then working backward to identify the steps that will take you there while balancing multiple demands on your time and attention.?



At the back of the book you will find a number of other ways to benefit from my system, including ways to obtain personal one-on-one coaching when my schedule permits. I try to devote as much time as I can to personal coaching, because my “why” is to help you achieve the life you design.



Chapters cover a myriad of topics including Factors of Procrastination; Visualizing Your Dreams; Four Big Time-Wasters; Overcoming Overload; Fighting Fear; Stress; Battling Bad Moods; Defeating Disorganization and many, many more.



As the author explains, while his book is globally important, it has special significance to residents in the Atlantic Provinces.



“Atlantic Canadians need to be reminded that they have more potential than they are utilizing. I want to be an alarm clock, or be like my Chinese zodiac character, the rooster and.... wake people up so they can see that life can be much better after a little change in thinking,” says MacLean.



He continues, “It’s an epidemic which is very detrimental to society as a whole. However, I want to show people that overcoming procrastination can work as a total solution to life improvement. It’s amazingly simple yet amazingly powerful.”



With the book’s popularity expected to increase, interested readers are urged to get their hands on a copy as soon as possible.



‘Procrastination Elimination’, published by Twenty Minds Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/YA9ekb



About the Author: Keith MacLean

Keith MacLean is a true believer of the principles in this book as they have helped take him around the world. To compliment his MBA from the University of Prince Edward Island, he has numerous certificates in coaching, NLP(Neuro-linguistic programming), hypnosis and other mental training techniques; in fact, he spends the majority of his schedule researching what works and then delivering this knowledge through corporate training and coaching.