Atlantic City Boat: Create a Memorable Day at the Bay in the Finest Public and Private Charter Yacht

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- For those who are looking to try something new and unique in Atlantic City, the Atlantic City Princess is a must try. This Atlantic City Boat is an 87 foot long motor yacht, based out of Atlantic City Frank Farley State Marina at the Golden Nugget. They offer the yacht for private events like parties, weddings and corporate events, while they also offer 3 daily cruises with an amazing 360 degree water view.



Atlantic City Princess is the newest city attraction in Atlantic City and has the capacity to accommodate 100 guests at a time. This is a yacht designed for leisure and luxury with an atmosphere that is both comfortable and casual. The lower deck are designed to offer guests the comforts of their own living room with a relaxed and casual vibe, while the open upper deck is created to host large gatherings and can easily fit up to 65 people comfortably. The guests have the option of bringing food, or having their event catered where the crew will be more than happy to assist and handle the set up, serve, and clean up. The yacht offers an intimate setting for any event and is the perfect idea for a special party, family reunion, wedding, birthday bashes, corporate events and much more.



“On Atlantic City Princess, guests can sip champagne if that’s what they fancy or can just don their Hawaiian shirt, drink margaritas, and listen to their personal Jimmy Buffett collection. We really are very flexible”, says Gina Reynolds, the yacht’s owner. “Our goal is to put an event on AC Princess within reach of as many people as possible. Currently with our niche of light continental breakfast, appetizers hors d'oeuvres on every cruise and Sat & Sun brunches, we do not plan on taking any bumpy ocean rides. We strictly remain on the bay for a nice smooth trip”.



At this Atlantic City Boat, guests have the liberty to customize their own event with a theme such as Blues Cruise, Hawaiian luau, or Caribbean party. They can even bring their own decorations or have the staff at AC Princess help them create the right atmosphere. It is the perfect location for a corporate event and for those who want a corporate event that’s a mix work and play, audio-visual services are available for meeting and team-building-activities. Also, the yacht is available for Atlantic City events like the AC Air show or 4th of July fireworks.



The Atlantic City Princess is available all year long for charters. The Princess is your holiday and company party specialists at the shore.



Flexibility is the word at AC Princess and there is no fixed itinerary this Atlantic City Boat follows. A cruise around Atlantic City can be an hour to four depending on what the guests wish for, while the route can also be customized to fit the event, the preferences of the group and their timeframe.



For more information, please visit http://atlanticcityprincess.com



Media Contact

Atlantic City Princess

609-241-6600

www.atlanticcityprincess.com