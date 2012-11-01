Atlantic Concrete Cutting, Inc. Announces New Concrete Grinding & Polishing

Mt. Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Atlantic Concrete Cutting, Inc. is proud to announce their new concrete grinding and polishing services for interiors. They have the highest quality of equipment for concrete cutting in NJ and also for concrete grinding. These floor grinders from Atlantic Concrete Cutting, Inc. are used to grind and polish concrete surfaces. Not only is it used to smooth out any uneven surfaces in the concrete but it will remove and polish any residue that has built up on the floor.



The concrete cutting company of New York is a Certified Green System, which means their polishing system is an economical and ecological flooring system. Without any harmful chemicals being used or hazardous waste being produced, concrete grinding is a great choice for those in need of this service. For other large projects such as saw and seal in PA or core drilling, any person can contact Atlantic Concrete Cutting, Inc. for any services.



These concrete grinders can transform any dull concrete floor in the interior of a building or facility into a beautiful focal point that is highly durable. Atlantic Concrete Cutting, Inc. is known for their saw cutting in PA and also diamond cutting, wire sawing, and much more. However, their restoration capabilities with concrete polishing can create a low maintenance showpiece for property owners.



About Atlantic Concrete Cutting

Atlantic Concrete Cutting is a full service concrete cutting and core drilling company that has been in business since 1991. Featuring state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained professional employees, Atlantic Concrete Cutting provides services such as wire sawing, road and slab sawing, core drilling, wall sawing, sawing and sealing of roadways and much more. Headquartered in Mount Holly, New Jersey their work covers New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania but frequently mobilize to other parts of the United States.



