Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc. Announces Services for Diamond Wire Sawing This Spring

Mt. Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- When the task of removing and cutting concrete is thrust onto a drilling and cutting company, it is important to hire experienced and trusted engineers. For those in need, Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc. is announcing their services for diamond wire sawing this spring. The company is the first to achieve a level three certification through the Concrete Sawing and Drilling Association, which adds to the trust factor and provides additional assurance that the work will be completed safely and on time. With their experience, the technicians are able to efficiently remove large sections of concrete with their wire sawing.



Utilizing top of the line equipment, Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc. can effectively complete a task with minimal disruption to the work site. Wire sawing is the ideal project when dealing with heavy sections of concrete, like beams, piers, towers, and sections of a bridge. When needing a job completed for metal cutting in NJ, the engineers use the technology for precise cutting services that result in a minimum of noise, dust, and debris. When working on a bridge, the equipment can be used under water for complete client satisfaction. Diamond wire sawing is a process used to complete projects quicker and cut the concrete or metal to more precision.



The professionals will add value to the overall scope of the project, at the same time limiting the risk of cracking. Their advanced equipment can reach narrow and limited access areas of concrete by hand of the skilled operators, assuring the metal cutting in PA is completed with a safe outcome. Advantages to diamond wire sawing in the greater Philadelphia area include limited disruption to surrounding areas, no vibration from the cutting, and no dust or debris flying through the air. This will reduce downtime for the project that results in cleanup. For more information about the superior wire cutting from the certified technicians at Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc., please visit the website today.



About Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc.

Since 1991, Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc. has been providing core drilling and full service concrete cutting. They have the most experienced professionals that have the ability to operate state-of-the-art equipment. They offer services varying from wire sawing, core drilling, sealing of any type of roadway, wall sawing and much more. Atlantic Concrete Cutting, Inc. is headquartered in Mount Holly, New Jersey, but they cover all areas including New York, Pennsylvania and other parts of the United States.



To learn more, visit http://www.atlanticconcretecutting.com.