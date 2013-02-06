Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc. Is Now Available for Diamond Grinding in New York

Mt. Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Keeping roadways, bridges and runway safe is a big concern for all people. With the amount of travel that is done on these surfaces, wear and tear is eminent and must be taken care of properly as well as cost efficiently. Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc. has just the solution with its Diamond Grinding in New York now available.



When done the right way, diamond grinding and rehabilitation will extend the life of pavement as well as increase skid resistance. When a road has been rehabilitated it is capable of shedding water faster, will help in the reduction of hydroplaning, and improve the ability for the vehicles on the road to brake more effectively.



When it comes to grinding and profiling bridge decks, the same results can be expected. Wheel hopping will be eliminated by the grinding because it will help lengthen the life of the bridge. The equipment used by Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc. is able to perform corrective grinding as well as continuous grinding depending on the needs of the job. With state-of-the-art technology and equipment as well as having highly skilled operators, Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc. can ensure that all projects will be done right, completed on time, and always within budget. When looking for Diamond Grinding in MA, contact Atlantic Concrete Cutting today to ensure the job is done right the first time.



About Atlantic Concrete Cutting, Inc

Since 1991, Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc. has been providing core drilling and full service concrete cutting. They have the most experienced professionals that have the ability to operate state-of-the-art equipment. They offer services varying from wire sawing, core drilling, sealing of any type of roadways, wall sawing and much more. Atlantic Concrete Cutting, Inc. is headquartered in Mount Holly, New Jersey but they cover all areas including New York, Pennsylvania and other parts of the United States.



