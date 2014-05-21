Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc. Now Offering Their Services for Slab Sawing This Spring

Mt. Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- When having a flat surface that needs to be cut horizontally, the best approach is slab sawing. As roads and bridges have become damaged due to the seesawing temperatures of winter and early spring, the concrete may have to be cut precisely. As a highly effective measure, Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc. is announcing their services for slab sawing this spring season. The company employs highly trained operators and utilizes innovative pieces of equipment to ensure all slab sawing jobs are completed safely and efficiently.



Every project is on a different scale, and the professionals from Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc. will implement the best method for each particular situation. For their slab sawing and concrete cutting in Philadelphia, flat saws can cut up to a depth of 30 inches by utilizing diamond tipped blades as the equipment is handheld or walk-behind, depending on the amount of space needed for the cut. The operators will use slab sawing for projects on flat surfaces that include floors, bridge decks, roadways, or roofs, and the equipment will be powered by electric, gas, hydraulics, or diesel. The equipment can range up to 120 horsepower and accommodate all exhaust requirements.



With their equipment, clients can be assured of quick slab sawing that provides a cost-effective service completed on time. There will be minimal disruption to surrounding properties or roads, and this type of sawing typically provides expansion joints. As dedicated professionals committed to providing exceptional customer service, Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc. possesses a number of certifications and licenses that establish trust and shows their authority. For the convenience of their clients, the company also offers grooving, sealing, demolition, dowel drilling, and core drilling in NJ. To hear more about their services, or to inquire on an estimate for a particular project, contact the company today.



About Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc.

Since 1991, Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc. has been providing core drilling and full service concrete cutting. They have the most experienced professionals that have the ability to operate state-of-the-art equipment. They offer services varying from wire sawing, core drilling, sealing of any type of roadway, wall sawing and much more. Atlantic Concrete Cutting, Inc. is headquartered in Mount Holly, New Jersey, but they cover all areas including New York, Pennsylvania and other parts of the United States.



To learn more, visit http://www.atlanticconcretecutting.com.