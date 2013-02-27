Atlantic Concrete Cutting, Inc. Receives an "A" from Maryland Transportation Authority

Mt. Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- For the previous I-95 Express Toll Lanes and the Maryland 43 Interchange Project, Atlantic Concrete Cutting, Inc. has received a score of 9.55 out of 10 by the Maryland Transportation Authority for their performance. On January 15, 2013 they have also earned a perfect 10 for competence of personnel, the quality of the work and cooperative compliance. For other areas that Atlantic Concrete Cutting, Inc. was graded on was overall administration, safety practices, project time, public relations and subcontractors all received a 9. When it comes to core drilling in NJ or saw cutting in PA, they take each and every project seriously for optimal results no matter what it is.



The Maryland Transportation Authority deals with numerous projects each and every year that are worth millions of dollars in order to fix and provide excellent transportation for those in the area. As for I-95 being one of the busiest roads down the east coast, Atlantic Concrete Cutting, Inc. was proud to have received such a high rating for their performance to start this year. They value many different aspects when it comes to the overall rating for core drilling and concrete cutting services.



After receiving all “A’s” in every department, the professionals at Atlantic Concrete Cutting, Inc. are more than honored to have given the Maryland Transportation Authority a great experience by giving 110% to provide optimum performance. Being that the transportation authority is an independent organization they do not take projects lightly, simply because they manage, operate, and dedicate themselves to improving roadways and toll facilities. No matter what the project entails, Atlantic Concrete Cutting, Inc. can provide micromilling in NJ, concrete cutting and other core drilling services to all those in need.



About Atlantic Concrete Cutting

Since 1991 Atlantic Concrete Cutting has been providing core drilling and full service concrete cutting. They have the most experienced professionals that have the ability to operate state-of-the-art equipment. They offer services varying from wire sawing, core drilling, sealing of any type of roadways, wall sawing and much more. Atlantic Concrete Cutting, Inc. is headquartered in Mount Holly, New Jersey but they cover all areas including New York, Pennsylvania and other parts of the United States.



To learn more visit http://www.atlanticconcretecutting.com