Atlantic Concrete Cutting, Inc. Reveals a New and Unseen Insight Into Core Drilling in New York

Mt. Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc. has just revealed a new and unseen insight into core drilling in New York. The company reveals that core drilling in New York can be used for a variety of necessary reasons such as the need for wiring or pipes to be installed in bridges, ceilings, tunnels and in road surfaces. There are no other efficient ways to install cables or plumbing pipes underground and through concrete.



The professionals at Atlantic Concrete Cutting are extremely dedicated to keeping their skilled professionals out of harms way when in the process of any core drilling or concrete cutting. They have an in depth health and safety program that is sure to help ensure the safety of all their employees. When it comes to concrete drilling, the professionals at Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc. are working with some heavy-duty equipment that is only to be used by trained employees.



Core drilling in Philadelphia is also available from them for construction companies who are looking to install sewer lines in a new community or re-route some cable wiring. In order to eliminate any tragic accidents from occurring, they do thorough background checks on an annual basis so they can follow through on the most common drilling and cutting. Many may not know that they can get different types of drills with various fueling needs such as electric, gasoline, or even air power. With this power for core penetration, all construction plans are now possible without having to do massive demolition.



The professionals at Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc. are proud to be active members of the Concrete Sawing and Drilling Association’s, which warrants them responsible for full knowledge and user capability of core drilling in NY. It is the company’s main duty to provide the most efficient core drilling for their clients in order to prevent injury. Core drilling is not just done by anyone; significant hours must be put in in order to operate their machinery and tools. This way, contractors feel safe that they have the most skilled and experienced that Atlantic Concrete has to offer when it comes to core drilling.



About Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc

Since 1991, Atlantic Concrete Cutting Inc. has been providing core drilling and full service concrete cutting. They have the most experienced professionals that have the ability to operate state-of-the-art equipment. They offer services varying from wire sawing, core drilling, sealing of any type of roadways, wall sawing and much more. Atlantic Concrete Cutting, Inc. is headquartered in Mount Holly, New Jersey but they cover all areas including New York, Pennsylvania and other parts of the United States.



To learn more visit http://www.atlanticconcretecutting.com