Atlantic General Hospital Implements Hospital-Wide EMR and Integrated Patient Portal

Berlin, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Atlantic General Hospital is pleased to announce the continued rollout and implementation of their Patient Electronic Record Keeping service (PERKS), which brings Electronic Medical Records (EMR) to the entire hospital. The hospital-wide EMR builds on their existing EMR for physician’s offices and their emergency department. The Berlin, Maryland-based 62-bed acute care not-for-profit community hospital serves the residents of Worcester, Wicomico, Somerset, and Sussex Counties with a wide variety of in-patient and outpatient medical services.



Atlantic General Hospital (AGH) has long been dedicated to investment in health IT in order to improve the patient experience, patient care as well as patient safety and quality. In addition to their PERKS EMR that serves the entire hospital, they are currently finalizing development and rollout plans for a new patient portal that will integrate with the PERKS. The portal will allow patients to view their medical history, log and track regular health maintenance information like blood sugar and blood pressure, view tests results, request appointments and communicate electronically with their primary care provider’s office.



In July, Atlantic General Hospital received a $1.1 million Healthcare Innovation Award from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services. The award is being used to expand its patient centered medical home program to increase access to healthcare for individuals with chronic diseases and better coordinate their overall care delivery across the healthcare spectrum. As Diabetes Treatment Eastern Shore Maryland specialists, Atlantic General's Diabetes Outpatient Education program will be one of many programs that benefit from the expanded patient-centered medical home program.



Additionally, the hospital will be installing smart pumps in their inpatient, critical care, infusion center and emergency departments to control IV medication or nutrients flow and reduce the opportunities for error. “All of these improvements are part of our mission to provide the best healthcare and clinical outcomes to the area’s residents through advanced yet proven technology,” said an AGH spokesperson.



As an award-winning 62-bed acute care facility, AGH works diligently to merge the latest technology with the best care, compassion and medical expertise in the Sussex Count Maryland region. From their Bariatric Surgery Eastern Shore Maryland Surgical Services to their Atlantic Endoscopy as well as joint surgery centers and beyond, AGH brings together the best specialists for a variety of medical conditions and procedures.



When it comes to Cataract Surgery Salisbury Maryland expertise, the Eye Surgery Center at AGH offers specialized treatment for multiple eye conditions with a focus on high caliber medical/surgical skills and the latest technology. As with their Gastric Surgery Eastern Shore Maryland expertise as well as sleep disorder and stroke centers, AGH brings together specialties that serve the broader community in the best way possible. For more information, please visit http://www.atlanticgeneral.org



About Atlantic General Hospital

