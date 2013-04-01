Atlantic Power Corp Investigation Alert: Investor Who Purchased NYSE:AT in 2010 Should Contact the Shareholders Foundation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- An investigation specifically for investors in shares Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) shares, who purchased their NYSE:AT in July or August 2010, over potential securities laws violations was announced.



An investor recently filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts against Atlantic Power Corp. The plaintiff alleges that Atlantic Power Corp and its President and Chief Executive Officer violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing between August 8, 2012 and February 28, 2013 allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding Atlantic Power Corp's common stock dividend in 2012 and 2013. Specifically, the plaintiff claims that the sustainability of Atlantic Power Corp's stock dividend was regarded by the Company as one of its corporate objectives and between August 8, 2012 and February 28, 2013 on numerous occasions defendants stated they were studying cash flows and the sustainability of a dividend.



However, on Feb. 28, 2013, Atlantic Power Corp reported its fourth quarter and Year End 2012 results. Among other things Atlantic Power Corp also issued its 2013 guidance and announced a dividend reduction.



Shares of Atlantic Power Corp declined from $10.26 on Feb. 28, 2013 to as low as $4.56 on March 26, 2013.



