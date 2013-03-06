Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) shares over potential securities laws violations by Atlantic Power and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



If you purchased shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) concerning whether a series of statements by Atlantic Power regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) traded in 2011 as high as$16.25 per share and in October 2012 as high as $15.17 per share.



On Feb. 28, 2013, Atlantic Power Corp reported its fourth quarter and Year End 2012 results. Among other things Atlantic Power Corp also issued its 2013 guidance and announced a dividend reduction.



Shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) declined from $10.26 per share on Feb. 28, 2013, to $5.68 per share on March 5, 2013.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com