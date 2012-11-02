Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC Announces New Concrete Inspection Services

Mt. Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC is proud to announce their new Concrete Scanning services for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. They use ground-penetrating technology that enables them to scan floors, walls, ceilings, etc. without any demolition occurring. Atlantic Subsurface Imaging also uses it for locating post tension cables in Philadelphia or any other item they are searching for beneath a concrete surface.



For those who need rebar locating in Philadelphia they will be able to use ground-penetrating radar that can go as far as 18 inches deep. The professional technicians at Atlantic Subsurface Imaging will be able to provide these images quickly in a non-destructive matter without drilling or cutting concrete. The concrete inspection company in Philadelphia uses the latest technology in the industry that is portable. They are perfect for locating post tension cables in NJ that are in bridges, highways and other large objects that need inspecting.



Atlantic Subsurface Imaging is up on the latest techniques and methods in the industry to provide the most non-evasive inspections that lead to minimal disturbance. The concrete scanning technology allows businesses to save time and money when needing to utilize ground-penetrating radar.



About Atlantic Subsurface Imaging

Atlantic Subsurface Imaging features state-of-the-art equipment used for subsurface imaging and geophysical surveying. They use technology such as ground penetrating radar, bridge deck analysis, concrete scanning, utility locating and mapping, giving precise locations of subsurface materials. Headquartered in Mount Holly, Atlantic Subsurface Imaging serves New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.



