Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC Is Now Available for Locating Underground Utilities

Mt. Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- With construction, no matter what the job, if the job requires digging or the location of underground utilities or tanks, locating these subsurface objects is detrimental. This keeps the people on the job safe, and keeps from damaging materials that could cause big problems. Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC understands this problem, and is able to help by now providing GPR scanning in New Jersey for locating underground utilities as well as anything else that is underground.



With the ability to also now locate underground utilities in New Jersey, Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC can stop a problem before it starts. This also eliminates more destructive methods because Ground Penetrating Radar uses electromagnetic radiation that reflects signals from any underground object, there is no unnecessary demolition or digging because the objects are found before workers even have to break ground.



With an evaluation from Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC, companies can save a lot of money as well as avoid delays and hazardous materials from a buried object. Before any work is done on the site, all of the utilities and other objects underground can be properly marked. With the ability to locate both metallic and non-metallic utilities like PVC, plastic, and concrete pipes along with conduits, it makes the jobs a lot less stressful because they can’t be found by any other method.



About Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC

Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC provides three kinds of GPR services, Concrete Scanning, Utility Location, and Bridge Deck Analysis. For more information contact http://atlanticsubsurfaceimaging.com