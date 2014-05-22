Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC Now Scanning Concrete with GPR Technology

Mt. Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- As concrete is implemented over various structures, utilities and other objects could shift or change in material. To avoid tearing up the concrete and affecting the subsurface, technologies have advanced that allow the use of radar to provide data and images beyond the material. When townships, companies, or homeowners require engineers to look underneath the surface for any hazards, Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC is announcing their services for scanning concrete with their ground penetrating radar (GPR) technology. This method of subsurface imaging uses radar pulses to transmit electromagnetic radiation and detect reflected signals of voids or objects.



The professionals only need access to one side of the concrete, so whether it is a road, side of a building, floor, balcony, or wall inside a building, Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC can run the GPR over the concrete to produce a 3D image of the subsurface for accurate analysis. They use their GPR scanning prior to beginning a new utility installation to find and mark both metallic and non-metallic utilities. As a GPS compatible device, their innovative technology can view objects at depths of 18 inches or more without affecting the surface.



When the images have been detected, they are stored on their portable device, and can be presented to clients in a variety of ways. An engineer from Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC will provide a detailed report outlining graphical and empirical data that was obtained, detailing what the images mean. The technology collects data through multiple channels, and its multi-viewing option can reveal objects or slabs not typically visible to simple vertical data. GPR is safe, accurate, quick to process images, and non-destructive to concrete for complete customer satisfaction. To hear more about this innovative technology, or to request a service, please contact the company today.



About Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC

Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC features state-of-the-art equipment used for subsurface imaging and geophysical surveying. They use technology such as ground penetrating radar, bridge deck analysis, concrete scanning, utility locating and mapping, giving precise locations of subsurface materials. Headquartered in Mount Holly, Atlantic Subsurface Imaging serves New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.



To learn more, visit http://www.atlanticsubsurfaceimaging.com/.