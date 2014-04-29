Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC Now Utilizing Ground Penetrating Radar for Utility Mapping

Mt. Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- As utilities and other foundations are resting below the surface, it is important for businesses, construction companies, and engineers to know exactly where these utilities are. Some projects require companies to drill into the ground and get a look at what is underneath the surface, which can be a hassle before the excavation process begins. Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC is announcing their services for utility mapping and locating through the use of ground penetrating radar technology. Ground penetrating radar will effectively locate any hazards underneath the surface without having to break ground.



The lightweight and portable GPR technology provides a real-time data display of what is underneath the surface. This can range from pipes to metallic and non-metallic utilities to underground storage tanks in New York. When evaluating a site, the technology will scan and successfully locate debris, bedrock, and conduits that are unable to be detected without the use of their technology. As a technology that is FCC approved, the radar can detect utilities up to four meters under the surface. The depth depends on what material is being detected and the frequency of the antenna. For complete customer convenience, results can be displayed on the UtilityScan system to see exactly what is underneath the surface. When looking at man-made structures, the radar can also identify any voids or obstacles underneath roads, runways, building, and even bridges.



With construction projects up and running after the harsh temperatures and freezing ground that the winter provided, it is important to make sure utilities will not alter the safety and interfere with the project. When starting an excavation job, utilizing Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC and their innovative GPR technology will reduce costs and any delays to the start of the project. For professional underground locating in NJ, the technicians will provide their clients with a free quote for their services. To hear more about their techniques and services, please visit the website today.



About Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC

Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC features state-of-the-art equipment used for subsurface imaging and geophysical surveying. They use technology such as ground penetrating radar, bridge deck analysis, concrete scanning, utility locating and mapping, giving precise locations of subsurface materials. Headquartered in Mount Holly, Atlantic Subsurface Imaging serves New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.



To learn more, visit http://www.atlanticsubsurfaceimaging.com/.