Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC Urges Builders to Locate Underground Utilities Before Digging with New Tips

Mt. Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- The building and construction season never seems to slow down, but the prime time for projects will be here faster than one might think. With that being said, Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC urges builders to locate underground utilities prior to digging with new tips. First, the company urges people to be sure to locate underground utilities in New York before going forth with any construction, because the professionals at Atlantic Subsurface Imaging know too well how much time and money can be saved by doing so.



Next, when clearing a plot of land for a new development or office complex to be built, it is important for anyone’s life to avoid any electrical wiring, pipes, or any other debris that may have been there for years. Not only is it important for safety purposes, it can save the contractors from any costly expenses that are due to cutting wiring or breaking pipes throughout the construction and development process.



Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC also offers services for underground locating in DE and Philadelphia, PA. During the process of utility locating on a construction site, areas will be clearly marked and indicated as to where there is debris or other objects below the surface. This will determine what may need to be excavated or avoided during the digging and construction.



The utility locaters at Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC are experienced with extensive knowledge and trained with the most state-of-the-art equipment that will be sure to find everything below the surface without any demolition necessary. When it comes to locate underground utilities in Philadelphia, this allows for contractors and businesses to stay on a budget, and on a timeline so there are no hiccups along the way. Their professionals take every project seriously as they need to prepare themselves for the unknown that has been buried below. Before construction or any digging, be sure to contact Atlantic Subsurface Imaging, LLC to locate any underground utilities to ensure one’s safety.



