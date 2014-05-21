Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning Announces New Contract with Tyson's Corner

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning keeps well occupied by offering a variety of exterior property maintenance services. The company recently added Tyson’s Corner Shopping Center of Virginia to their list of clients. The contract provides for daily exterior sweeping and began April 1, 2014.



Tyson’s Corner Center is a shopping center located in Fairfax County, Virginia. The establishment, opened in 1968, is the largest shopping center in the Virginia area and the 13th largest in the United States. The shopping mall features many popular stores including Macy’s and Nordstrom, and a 16-screen AMC multiplex movie theater.



Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning provides necessary daily sweeping services for this large establishment, which includes parking lot sweeping, garage sweeping, and street sweeping. Tyson’s Corner Center shoppers now have another reason to visit, with the area kept clean and neat by Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning.



With their own fleet of the latest sweeping equipment, Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning is able to meet the complex needs of Tyson’s Corner Center to keep it a pleasant environment for all visitors and employees. Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning utilizes pick up and dump trucks as well as small garage and truck mounted sweepers. They maintain these vehicles themselves so that they can best perform their duties.



Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning offers a number of other services in addition to sweeping; including pressure washing, junk removal and line striping. Pressure washing keeps exteriors looking clean and professional while junk removal clears away trash and debris that might have accumulated over time. Line striping includes everything from striping to signage installation to pot-hole repair.



In the winter months, Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning also offers snow removal and other services including snow plowing, shoveling, de-icing, pre-salting, snow stacking and snow hauling. Winter has come and gone, but Tyson’s Corner may look into utilizing these services in the future.



About Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc.

For over 35 years, Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. has been serving the Washington D.C. and Baltimore Metro Area with an assortment of services, such as sweeping, pressure-washing, porter services, snow removal, line striping and lighting maintenance. Committed to a high standard of excellence, the company operates and maintains its own fleet of equipment, works 24/7 year-round, and uses a wide range of environmentally-friendly cleaning agents and supplies. For more information, visit AtlanticSweepingInc.com