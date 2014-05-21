Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning Announces Spring Services & Specials

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- During the winter months, Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning is known for its effective snow removal solutions in the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. areas. With spring quickly approaching, the company is preparing for the service provision popular during the warmer months which provides their customers with extensive options. These services include sweeping, pressure washing, and parking lot cleaning.



Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning’s sweeping service is able to clean large areas in minimal time. The company owns a fleet of trucks with specialized equipment, which allows them to be flexible and effective. The truck mounted sweepers use backpack blowers to remove debris from sidewalks, curbs, and other hard-to-reach areas. The team of service professionals can also hand pick non-paved areas, empty trashcans, and wipe down necessary common area elements. For 2014, Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning will be offering parking lot, garage, and street sweeping services as well. Service schedules for businesses include nightly, weekly, biweekly, and monthly.



The company also offers premier pressure washing services for parking garages, parking lots, sidewalks, building facades, and more. These services can remove dirt, mold, sand, glass, cigarette butts, and other debris, as well as graffiti. With both hot and cold water pressure washers in their equipment line, multiple services are available and based on the needs of the job at hand and the customer.



Additionally, Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning is happy to announce that they are offering extra services free of charge for new clients this spring. A free cleaning will be integrated into the schedule of any new client requesting quarterly or bimonthly sidewalk pressure washing services. Furthermore, new clients receiving the nightly sweeping service will receive a free sidewalk pressure washing. In both cases, clients must sign one year contracts to receive the free service.



For more information, please visit: AtlanticSweepingInc.com.



About Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc.

For over 35 years, Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. has been serving the Washington D.C. and Baltimore Metro Area with an assortment of services, such as sweeping, pressure-washing, porter services, snow removal, line striping and lighting maintenance. Committed to a high standard of excellence, the company operates and maintains its own fleet of equipment, works 24/7 year-round, and uses a wide range of environmentally-friendly cleaning agents and supplies. For more information, visit AtlanticSweepingInc.com