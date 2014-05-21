Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning Claims Increased Cleanliness Leads to Increased Business

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. announces a recent study by MARC Research indicating that 14 percent of people avoid businesses that are considered unclean. Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc.’s cleanliness experts have the knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to maintain high levels of cleanliness and sanitation. The company offers a selection of services commercial businesses can employ to keep properties in top working order.



These services include:



-Sweeping services

-Pressure washing

-Porter services

-Parking lot cleaning

-Waste removal

-Commercial building maintenance



Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. states that there are significant benefits to hiring commercial property maintenance services in Virginia:



-Increased Revenue. By hiring commercial property maintenance services in Virginia, businesses can quickly improve their income. Tenants and consumers are searching for well-maintained, clean buildings that present a positive image to the public. Tenants are likely to extend leases of clean buildings that have proven to be a safe bet for consumer attraction.



-Good First Impressions. The initial impression customers have of a commercial building is of the parking lot. The state of the parking lot presents clients with an initial idea of how the entirety of a property is maintained. Parking lots in disarray will lead customers to believe that the business is run poorly and to look elsewhere for the services they seek.



-Loyal Clientele. Customers will continuously return to businesses that are well maintained. Having a cleanliness edge over the competition can be very beneficial in establishing a loyal clientele.



-Prevent Unwanted Debris. Customers respect clean areas and want to assist in maintaining a clean state of affairs. This means well-kept properties collect less trash and debris left behind by patrons.



-Fewer Liabilities. When a property is well-kept and functioning properly, clients are less likely to sustain injuries. Properly maintained areas help prevent possible legal proceedings, which can be very costly to a business.



About Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc.

For over 35 years, Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. has been serving the Washington D.C. and Baltimore Metro Area with an assortment of services, such as sweeping, pressure-washing, porter services, snow removal, line striping and lighting maintenance. Committed to a high standard of excellence, the company operates and maintains its own fleet of equipment, works 24/7 year-round, and uses a wide range of environmentally-friendly cleaning agents and supplies. For more information, visit http://atlanticSweepingInc.com