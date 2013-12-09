Atlantis Resources Acquires Remaining 90% Interest in MeyGen from Morgan Stanley and GDF in UK - Deal Analysis from GlobalData

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Atlantis Resources Acquires Remaining 90% Interest in MeyGen from Morgan Stanley and GDF in UK - Deal Analysis from The publisher market report to its offering

Atlantis Resources Acquires Remaining 90% Interest in MeyGen from Morgan Stanley and GDF in UK - Deal Analysis from The publisher



Summary



Atlantis Resources Limited, a renewable energy company, acquired remaining 90% interest in MeyGen Limited, which owns MeyGen Tidal Stream project located in the Inner Sound development zone of Scotlands Pentland Firth, UK, from Morgan Stanley, an investment bank, and GDF Suez SA, an integrated oil and gas company. The aim is to showcase the project development capacity on a turnkey basis and to emerge as a key developer of the tidal technology in Europe.



Scope



- The information related to the acquisition of 90% interest by Atlantis Resources in MeyGen

- Key drivers of the deal

- Rationale of the deal

- A brief onAtlantis Resources, Morgan Stanley, and GDF Suez SA



Reasons to buy



- Understand the reasons for the joint venture

- Understand the response from the markets

- Understand the impact of the deal on Atlantis Resources



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