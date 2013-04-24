Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Investor Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was announced concerning whether certain Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for an amendment to the Company’s 2007 Incentive Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Atlas Air’s shareholders vote to approve an amendment to the Company’s 2007 Incentive Plan to increase the shares available for awards by 1,300,000.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on NASDAQ:AAWW common stock.



Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from over $1.39 billion in 2011 to over $1.64 billion in 2012 and that respective Net Income increased from $96.08 million to $129.93 million in 2012. However, its Net Income in 2010 was $141.81 million, thus above its 2011 and 2012 Net Income.



Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) grew from $33.42 per share in October 2011 to $56.600 per share in September 2012.



However, since then NASDAQ:AAWW shares declined to $37.10 on April 19, 2013.



Furthermore, NASDAQ:AAWW shares traded in early 2011 as high as $72.26 per share.



The compensation of certain top officials at Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. increased between 2010 and 2012. For instance, the President and CEO’s total compensation rose from over $5.9 million in 2010 to over $6.9 million in 2012, the COO’s total pay increased from over $2.8 million in 2010 to over $3.5 million in 2012, and the CFO’s total compensation grew from over $1.7 million in 2010 to over $2.2 million in 2012.



Those who purchased shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com