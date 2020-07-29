Yardley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- Atlas Systems Inc. (Atlas) is pleased to announce that it has now made remote working for all its employees permanent through the end of 2020. The company's new resource strategy will emphasize a global approach that is unconstrained to a fixed location. The company is taking a cautious approach and allowing employees to work from home much longer than government guidelines recommend.



"I am very proud that we're able to take measures to ensure we're able to stand with our staff by avoiding any pay cuts, furloughs, or layoffs due to COVID-19," says Atlas's CEO, Venugopala Chalamala. Despite market uncertainty, he added, the company has also continued to support its clients, "no matter their budget or ability to pay."



Along with supporting employees and clients, Atlas has also stepped up to help the local community, donating PPE (personal protection equipment) to safeguard frontline heroes who are keeping everyone safe. Atlas employees have participated in food drives and other community support activities that serve the needy.



Atlas' ComplyScore is in the business of offering products and services that reduce a business' vendor risks. It provides end-to-end vendor risk management solutions that automate vendor risk assessment, management, and monitoring lifecycle. These latest measures are designed to enable the company and its employees to stay healthy and sound, and eventually emerge much stronger when the health crisis has passed.



Atlas' PRIME Hub offers innovative healthcare solutions designed to help health plans improve interoperability and compliance between health plans, health systems, and healthcare providers. PRIME provides a combination of technological innovation, including AI and ML. Highly trained staff conducts direct provider outreach which results in verified provider data with the completeness, timeliness, and quality health plans need to achieve their compliance, accuracy, and consumerism goals.



About Atlas Systems

Atlas Systems is a leading consulting firm specializing in helping organizations realize their full potential. The company's solutions provide a competitive advantage in innovation, reliability, and time to market, allowing businesses of all sizes to realize their full potential and restructure their workflows. Founded in 2003, the company manages IT infrastructure support for global Fortune 1000 enterprises. Its ComplyScore and PRIME product lines provide support in the areas of governance, risk and compliance, and provider data compliance.



