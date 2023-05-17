Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Long Term Shareholder Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2023 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Atlassian Corporation.



Investors who are current long term investors in Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: TEAM stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Atlassian Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: TEAM stocks, concerns whether certain Atlassian Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that macroeconomic factors were having a material adverse impact on Atlassian's business, that the slowing conversions from free to paid customers the Company was experiencing constituted a negative trend, that paid user growth also had slowed, and that as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



