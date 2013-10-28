ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- ATM is an abbreviation of automated teller machine which is also known as automated banking machine, cash point, cash machine or cash line. It is a computerized telecommunication device that enables a client of financial institution to perform transactions without the support of a cashier, bank teller or clerk. The customer can perform a transaction by inserting a plastic smart card or magnetic stripe with a chip containing a unique card number and information containing CVV or expiry date. The customer can perform the transaction once he/she enters the personal identification number (PIN).



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The benefits of using the ATM is that it allows the customers to access their bank accounts to make cash withdrawals, check their balances as well as make prepaid purchases. ATM can also be used for exchange of foreign currency in different denomination. If the currency that is being withdrawn from an ATM is different from the bank the account is denominated the ATM converts the money at an official exchange rate. This is widely used by foreign travelers. The drawbacks of ATM are that transactions can be carried out by anyone who gets hold of the card and pin. At times the ATM dispenses more cash than what is available in the account causing loss to the bank. ATM. ATM can also be tampered to carry out transactions as an authentic user. New trends that have evolved in the ATM are talking ATM where audible instructions are provided to assist people who cannot read. Postal interactive kiosk has similar components as an ATM but only disposes postage related items.



North America holds one of the largest ATM market share followed by Europe. But the growth in these regions has slowed down. However there has demand for replacement for older units in order to upgrade terminals to higher specifications and better functionality. The demand continues to be stronger in emerging and developing regions such as Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Key vendors denominating the market are Diebold Inc, Triton Systems of Delaware LLC, NCR Corp., Wincor Nixdorf AG, among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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