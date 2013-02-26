"ATM Cards in Brazil" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "ATM Cards in Brazil"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- In July 2012 the Central Bank announced that foreign exchange transactions would be allowed to take place through ATMs. The Central Bank authorised transactions up to US$3,000. So far, only companies with accreditation by the Ministry of Tourism were authorised to engage in foreign exchange transactions. The new resolution opened a new revenue stream for ATMs. According to the Central Bank, customer identification will follow the usual methods such as through the use of banking cards. The new...
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in Brazil report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the ATM Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
