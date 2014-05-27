New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "ATM Cards in Egypt"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- The most important trend driving growth in ATM use in Egypt towards the end of the review period was that many employees started to receive their salaries paid directly into their debit accounts. This in turn encouraged a rise in the banked population, which increased from just 7% in 2008 to 32% in 2013 and a consequent rise in the household penetration of debit cards. This trend supported a strong rise in card volume and transaction volume.
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in Egypt report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
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- Get a detailed picture of the ATM Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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